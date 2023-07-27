trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641206
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Monsoon 2023: From North India to North West India, the next 48 hours may be heavy. Rains, floods and landslides can increase the risk of life. Due to heavy rains due to Monsoon 2023, the water level of Yamuna is seen increasing continuously. Due to which flood-like conditions have arisen in many areas and according to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rains in many parts of the country in the next 48 hours.
