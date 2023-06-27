NewsVideos
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 25 states

Jun 27, 2023
Heavy Rain In India: Monsoon has knocked across the country. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert in 25 states regarding heavy rains. Next 4 to 5 days are going to be very important. Know in this report where and where the IMD has issued alerts.

