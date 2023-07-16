trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636114
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Heavy Rain Alert: Monsoon is coming out in full swing this year. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 20 states of India for the next 24 hours. While on the one hand there is a possibility of heavy rains in more than 50 districts of UP, on the other hand heavy rains may occur in 6 districts of Uttarakhand as well. Know in detail in this report where there is a possibility of rain.
Water logging in several areas as Yamuna River gets above danger mark
Water logging in several areas as Yamuna River gets above danger mark
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
