IMD issues huge statement on Monsoon

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

IMD on Monsoon: There has been 20 percent less rainfall in the country since the beginning of monsoon from June 1. The Meteorological Department gave this information. The Meteorological Department said that between June 1 and 18, India received 64.5 mm of rain, which is 20 percent less than the average of 80.6 mm.