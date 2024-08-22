Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2781195https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/imd-issues-rain-alert-in-15-districts-2781195.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IMD issues rain alert in 15 districts

Sonam|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Monsoon is active in UP, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh too. In the coming two days, the state is going to face disaster from the sky. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain in 26 districts of MP. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. According to the senior scientist of the Meteorological Department, currently the effect of Western Disturbance, Monsoon Trough and 3 Cyclonic Circulation Systems is being seen in the state. Due to which there is a possibility of rain today.

All Videos

UP Police recruitment exam will start from tomorrow
Play Icon05:14
UP Police recruitment exam will start from tomorrow
Muhammad Yunus-led government releases Jashimuddin Rahmani
Play Icon02:28
Muhammad Yunus-led government releases Jashimuddin Rahmani
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:29
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Morning Top 100 News: Today's latest news
Play Icon11:58
Morning Top 100 News: Today's latest news
Rajneeti: Bihar police beat up its own SDO by mistake
Play Icon40:41
Rajneeti: Bihar police beat up its own SDO by mistake

Trending Videos

UP Police recruitment exam will start from tomorrow
play icon5:14
UP Police recruitment exam will start from tomorrow
Muhammad Yunus-led government releases Jashimuddin Rahmani
play icon2:28
Muhammad Yunus-led government releases Jashimuddin Rahmani
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:29
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Morning Top 100 News: Today's latest news
play icon11:58
Morning Top 100 News: Today's latest news
Rajneeti: Bihar police beat up its own SDO by mistake
play icon40:41
Rajneeti: Bihar police beat up its own SDO by mistake