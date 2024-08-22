videoDetails

IMD issues rain alert in 15 districts

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Monsoon is active in UP, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh too. In the coming two days, the state is going to face disaster from the sky. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain in 26 districts of MP. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. According to the senior scientist of the Meteorological Department, currently the effect of Western Disturbance, Monsoon Trough and 3 Cyclonic Circulation Systems is being seen in the state. Due to which there is a possibility of rain today.