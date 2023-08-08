trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646157
IMD issues yellow alert in Dehradun for rain

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Uttarakhand Heavy Rain Alert: Due to Monsoon 2023, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Due to this, a yellow alert has been issued in Dehradun. Know in this report what is the weather condition of Uttarakhand.

