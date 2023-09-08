trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659424
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The process of arrival of heads of states for the G20 meeting on 9 and 10 September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. Meanwhile, IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi and was seen dancing to Sambalpuri song during the reception.
Follow Us

All Videos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
play icon0:58
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
play icon9:23
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi

Trending Videos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
play icon0:58
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
play icon9:23
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
g20 summit 2023 india,Delhi,delhi g20,delhi g20 beautification,delhi g20 news,imf md in india,imf md speech,IMF MD,imf managing director kristalina georgieva,imf managing director kristalina georgieva in delhi,kristalina georgieva in delhi,kristalina georgieva india,kristalina georgieva imf,kristalina georgieva reaches delhi,Delhi News,kristalina georgieva dances on sambalpuri song,samablpuri song,g20 in delhi,g20 in delhi in hindi,Zee News,Hindi News,