Imran Khan arrested: Order for release on one side, Imran Khan arrested in another case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan got a big relief in the Toshakhana case. In this case, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of Imran Khan while staying his sentence, but now he has been arrested again.
