Imran Khan Attacked: This is what the police has revealed after early investigation...

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

After an attack on former prime minister Imran Khan took place on November 3, angry supporters have burned tyres and staged protests in Pakistan's cities of Lahore and Karachi. At the same time, the investigations are underway, watch the story to find out what the police has revealed in the case which has rocked Pakistan.