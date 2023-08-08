trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646577
Imran Khan disqualified, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Imran Khan LIVE Updates: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by the country's election commission after his conviction on graft charges.

