Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release. Along with this, the Supreme Court has said that justice has not been done to the former Prime Minister. Imran Khan will be produced again in the Islamabad High Court today. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered his immediate release. Imran claims that he was treated like a terrorist.