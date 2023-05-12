NewsVideos
Imran Khan Hearing: NBA opposes Imran's bail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Hearing on Imran Khan's bail is going on in Islamabad High Court. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's lawyers have appealed to hear all the cases filed against him together and at one place.

