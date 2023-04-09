NewsVideos
Imran Khan News: Hearing in Toshakhana Case on April 12

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The Election Commission of Pakistan has convicted former PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. Now a bench of 5 judges will hear the matter on April 12.

