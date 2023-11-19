trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689798
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
India is preparing to play and win the World Cup final. However, Pakistan is going to be embarrassed once again. Pakistan may have been out of the World Cup but humiliation is not leaving them. This time, Jailed Imran Khan is going to regret.
Follow Us

All Videos

Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
Play Icon13:27
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Play Icon53:50
Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Yogi ban halal products in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon4:18
Yogi ban halal products in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi to Watch World Cup Final 2023
Play Icon30:4
PM Modi to Watch World Cup Final 2023
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'
Play Icon9:30
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'

Trending Videos

Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
play icon13:27
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
play icon53:50
Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023
Yogi ban halal products in Uttar Pradesh
play icon4:18
Yogi ban halal products in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi to Watch World Cup Final 2023
play icon30:4
PM Modi to Watch World Cup Final 2023
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'
play icon9:30
Uttar Pradesh govt’s crackdown on 'Halal Certification'
pakistan on ind vs aus,ind vs aus world cup final,Imran Khan,India vs Pakistan,Pakistan,india vs australia final world cup,india vs australia 2023 world cup final,india vs australia world cup 2023 final,India vs Australia final,india vs australia final 2023,pakistan ki beizzati,imran khan cricketer,imran khan on ind vs aus final,ind vs aus par pakistan kya bola,PCB,Pakistan Cricket Board,Top news,trending news,Deshhit,Narendra Modi Stadium,India vs Australia,