Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Imran Khan will be produced again in the Islamabad High Court today. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered his immediate release. Imran claims he was treated like a terrorist

SC to hold hearing on The Kerala Story Ban in SC today
11:34
SC to hold hearing on The Kerala Story Ban in SC today
Imran's appearance again in the High Court today
14:57
Imran's appearance again in the High Court today
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets
3:56
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested at midnight
0:41
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested at midnight
Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'
11:36
Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'

