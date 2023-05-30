NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan's appearance in front of investigation team today at 4 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Imran Khan Hearing: Former PM Imran Khan will be produced in the case of violence in Pakistan on May 9. This muscle will be done at 4 pm. Pakistan's Education Minister Rana Tanveer has called Imran an agent of RAW. Imran has been summoned in this connection.

All Videos

Ravindra Jadeja takes Chennai Super Kings to resounding victory
13:24
Ravindra Jadeja takes Chennai Super Kings to resounding victory
Target killing in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir
0:42
Target killing in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir
Second day of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur
1:12
Second day of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur
Astrology Guru: Know the glory of Ganga Dussehra from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:31
Astrology Guru: Know the glory of Ganga Dussehra from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Jyotish Guru: Know accurate prediction of your zodiac sign!
6:54
Jyotish Guru: Know accurate prediction of your zodiac sign!

Trending Videos

13:24
Ravindra Jadeja takes Chennai Super Kings to resounding victory
0:42
Target killing in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir
1:12
Second day of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur
3:31
Astrology Guru: Know the glory of Ganga Dussehra from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
6:54
Jyotish Guru: Know accurate prediction of your zodiac sign!
Imran Khan,imran khan violence,imran khan hearing,imran khan peshi,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan today,imran khan arrest,imran khan latest,imran khan live,imran khan latest news,imran khan speech,imran khan news,imran khan case,imran khan in court,imran khan today news,Imran Khan updates,imran khan arrested,imran khan arrest news,imran khan court,imran khan ki adalat mein peshi,imran riaz khan latest news,Rana Tanveer,pakistan investigation team,