'In despair of defeat, Congress is looking for an excuse' says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress: Congress has held a press conference before the Lok Sabha elections. During this press conference, Congress made serious allegations against BJP regarding freezing accounts. To which BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad gave a strong reply and hit back at Congress. He said, Congress is desperate for defeat and is looking for an excuse. Rahul Gandhi gave long wisdom. He also said that Congress has dried up and turned into a thorn and Rahul should not insult democracy.

