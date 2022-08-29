In Rajasthan, the DRDO successfully tests the Pinaka long-range missile at the Pokhran range

User testing for the Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets, developed by the DRDO, were recently held in Balasore and Pokhran. Manufacturers like Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited met user requirements at the conclusion of testing, which is a victory for Make in India in the defence sector.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

User testing for the Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets, developed by the DRDO, were recently held in Balasore and Pokhran. Manufacturers like Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited met user requirements at the conclusion of testing, which is a victory for Make in India in the defence sector.