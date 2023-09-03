trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657164
NewsVideos
videoDetails

In the name of UCC...MP 'Burke' on his work!

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Shafiqur Rahman Barq Statement on UCC: SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has once again given a statement on UCC. He has once again pulled out the Muslim card on this issue.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kedarnath witnesses Avalanche at Rudraprayag Sumeru Mountain
play icon5:36
Kedarnath witnesses Avalanche at Rudraprayag Sumeru Mountain
Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!
play icon5:21
Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!
Comparing 'Sanatan' with dengue-malaria..to win the election..that's why to eradicate Hinduism?
play icon7:19
Comparing 'Sanatan' with dengue-malaria..to win the election..that's why to eradicate Hinduism?
'Lalu's gimmicks will not work...I.N.D.I.A alliance wants to destroy Sanatan'
play icon1:17
'Lalu's gimmicks will not work...I.N.D.I.A alliance wants to destroy Sanatan'
IND vs PAK match washed out due to rain, CM Kejriwal on Haryana tour
play icon5:19
IND vs PAK match washed out due to rain, CM Kejriwal on Haryana tour

Trending Videos

Kedarnath witnesses Avalanche at Rudraprayag Sumeru Mountain
play icon5:36
Kedarnath witnesses Avalanche at Rudraprayag Sumeru Mountain
Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!
play icon5:21
Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!
Comparing 'Sanatan' with dengue-malaria..to win the election..that's why to eradicate Hinduism?
play icon7:19
Comparing 'Sanatan' with dengue-malaria..to win the election..that's why to eradicate Hinduism?
'Lalu's gimmicks will not work...I.N.D.I.A alliance wants to destroy Sanatan'
play icon1:17
'Lalu's gimmicks will not work...I.N.D.I.A alliance wants to destroy Sanatan'
IND vs PAK match washed out due to rain, CM Kejriwal on Haryana tour
play icon5:19
IND vs PAK match washed out due to rain, CM Kejriwal on Haryana tour
Shafiqur Rahman Barq,shafiqur rahman barq react on uniform civil code,shafique rahman barq on ucc,Shafiqur Rahman Barq on UCC,shafiqur rahman barq news,shafiqur rahman barq latest news,Shafiqur Rahman Barq on uniform civil code,sp mp shafiqur rahman barq,sp shafiqur rahman barq,mp shafiqur rahman barq,shafiqur rahman barq sp,Shafiqur Rahman,shafiqur rahman barq speech,shafiqur rahman barq sambhal,shafiqur rahman barq on bjp,shafiqur rahman barq statement,