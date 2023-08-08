trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646220
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: The discussion on the No-Confidence Motion will start in the Lok Sabha today and there is no doubt that there will be a fierce fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition on the no-confidence motion.

