In the past 24 hours, India has recorded 10,725 new cases

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 13,084 recoveries and 10,725 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 94,047 cases open. 3,92,837 tests were administered in total the day before.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

