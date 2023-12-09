trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697095
Income Tax Raid Update: Rs 290 crore recovered in I-T raids at premises linked to Congress MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Congress Dheeraj Sahu Cash: Today is the fourth day of IT raid but the raid is still going on. Rs 290 crore cash has been found in the house of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Notes are being brought in bags full of notes. The series of raids is still going on in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Amit Shah has taken a dig at Congress after seeing so many notes.
