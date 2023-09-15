trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662534
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar gave advice to Pakistanis!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:48 AM IST
Asia Cup Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Updates: In the Super-4 round match of Asia Cup (Asia Cup-2023), India defeated Pakistan (IND vs PAK) by a huge margin of 228 runs. The match is being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup. It is believed that India and Pakistan may face each other once again in the final of Asia Cup.
