IND vs PAK match washed out due to rain, CM Kejriwal on Haryana tour

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Today's Top News: The match between India vs Pakistan was played yesterday in Asia Cup 2023. However, this match was lost due to rain. Watch this video for all the big news of the country and the world.
Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!
Comparing 'Sanatan' with dengue-malaria..to win the election..that's why to eradicate Hinduism?
'Lalu's gimmicks will not work...I.N.D.I.A alliance wants to destroy Sanatan'
Pakistani said Allah has saved...otherwise TV would have broken
Human Rights Commission takes big action against Rajasthan Pregnant Woman Case
