trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649244
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Today the country has completed 76 years of independence and the whole country is celebrating 77th Independence Day. The spirit of patriotism is being felt from the country's capital Delhi to Mumbai and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on the Independence Day. Strict security arrangements have been made across the country for the celebration of independence.

All Videos

PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
play icon4:14
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
play icon1:30
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
play icon3:49
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
play icon1:10
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
play icon6:29
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023

Trending Videos

PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
play icon4:14
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
play icon1:30
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
play icon3:49
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
play icon1:10
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
play icon6:29
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th August 2023
pm modi on manipur,77th Independence Day,Independence Day,Independence Day 2023,PM Modi Independence Day speech,Independence day speech,Happy Independence Day,pm modi independence day,pm modi speech on independence day,PM Modi Live,PM Modi speech,India independence day,77th Independence Day 2023,Independence Day celebrations,pm modi independence day speech live,2023 independence day,modi full speech independence day,Modi live,pm modi on manipur incident,