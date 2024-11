videoDetails

Independent Candidate Slapped SDM: Watch New Statements of Naresh Meena

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Meena, the accused in the slapping case, came forward. Police threw chilli bombs - Naresh Meena. Police beat me up - Meena. I have come to surrender - Meena. 'Police are lathi-charging us'.