INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
A clash has been witnessed between INDI alliance workers in Amroha. Workers of AAP, Samajwadi Party and Congress clashed with each other. As per reports, Danish Ali's supporters have beaten each other

