India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed last night in Canada in inter-gang violence. Duneke was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.
