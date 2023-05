videoDetails

India Action On Pakistan: BJP spokesperson reveals when India will attack Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

In the last few days, there is anger in the whole of India because of the way Pakistan's pet terrorists have behaved. Even today, 5 soldiers of the security forces were martyred in the encounter in Rajouri. Meanwhile, during the Taal ThoK Ke debate, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok has said that India will soon take revenge for its martyred soldiers.