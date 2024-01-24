trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713471
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
INDIA Alliance: Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition had formed the India Alliance to defeat the NDA. But, the parties of this alliance have clashed among themselves regarding seat sharing. Mamata Banerjee has announced to contest elections on her own in West Bengal. At the same time, now Aam Aadmi Party has also shocked Congress. CM Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that his party will contest elections on all seats in Punjab. Without any alliance.

Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
Police Catch Fake Currency Scheme in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Arrest Two Foreigners
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur

