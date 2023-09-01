trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656446
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
INDIA Mumbai Meet: Opposition Alliance India (I.N.D.I.A.) has formed a coordination committee. 13 leaders from different parties have been made members of the Coordination Committee. 13 leaders including Sharad Pawar, Stalin, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren and Raghav Chadha have been included in the Coordination Committee. However, the name of the alliance coordinator has not been decided yet. The names of KC Venugopal, Sanjay Raut, Tejashwi Yadav, Javed Khan, Lallan Singh, D Raja, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are also included in this committee.
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit
Sonakshi Sinha Aces Her Airport Look With Chic Outfit

