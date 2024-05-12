Advertisement
India and France will conduct joint military exercises

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
India and France will conduct the 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in the Umroi area of ​​Meghalaya from May 13 to 26 to further strengthen defense ties. Due to which India's enemies Pakistan and China are in tension.

Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement on Agniveer Yojana
CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement on Agniveer Yojana
PM Modi's mega road show in Patna
PM Modi's mega road show in Patna
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market.
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market.
Terrorist attack on Pakistan Army
Terrorist attack on Pakistan Army

