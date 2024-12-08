Advertisement
India-Bangladesh tensions soar amid protests

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Atrocities against Hindus are continuing in Bangladesh. The fundamentalists are now targeting the thinking of Hindus. Now Hindu professors are being targeted. Amid the increasing cases of atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, a controversial statement has come to light. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Rahul Kabir Rizvi has given an anti-India statement. The fundamentalists have claimed that they are preparing to capture India's Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

