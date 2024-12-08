videoDetails

Shastrarth: 'What happened in Sambhal is a blot on the UP government' says Congress Spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

The UP police investigation into the violence that took place in Sambhal on November 24 is ongoing, and during this time a big revelation has been made. The police have recovered shells of bullets fired from foreign guns from the drains near the mosque. This revelation points to the possible use of illegal weapons behind the violence, which is a new twist in the investigation. According to the information, these weapons are made in Pakistan. What did the Congress spokesperson say on the Sambhal violence?