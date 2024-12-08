videoDetails

Kalicharan Maharaj on Hindu Rashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

On the question of Hindu Rashtra, Kalicharan Maharaj said- 'Hindus of India fight to get God and Muslims fight to get 72 huris'. See what Kalicharan Maharaj said in Dharam Yudh on Zee News?