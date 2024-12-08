Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2829126https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/syria-civil-war-update-where-is-president-bashar-al-assad-2829126.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Syria civil war Update: Where is President Bashar al-Assad?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rebellion flares up in Syria. Rebels take control of Damascus. Signs of collapse of Syrian government. Panic at Damascus International Airport.

All Videos

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Play Icon05:32
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
BPSC's Big Statement on Students' Protest
Play Icon04:41
BPSC's Big Statement on Students' Protest
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Play Icon03:46
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Play Icon02:57
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Play Icon06:13
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day

Trending Videos

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
play icon5:32
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
BPSC's Big Statement on Students' Protest
play icon4:41
BPSC's Big Statement on Students' Protest
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
play icon3:46
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
play icon2:57
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
play icon6:13
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK