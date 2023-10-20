trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677526
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
World Cup 2023: Team India has defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match played in Pune. After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh team scored 256 runs after losing 8 wickets in 50 overs and set a target of 257 runs for India to win. What did Shoaib say on India's victory?
