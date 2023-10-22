trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India beats New Zealand in World Cup, Virat Kohli's stormy batting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The Indian team registered its fifth consecutive win in the World Cup on the basis of Mohammed Shami's five wickets and Virat Kohli's inning of 95 runs. Chasing the target of 274 runs against New Zealand, India won by 4 wickets.
Follow Us

All Videos

Attack on Lebanon...will there be 'world war' now?
play icon47:49
Attack on Lebanon...will there be 'world war' now?
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
play icon2:24
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
play icon29:28
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
play icon0:46
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
play icon3:55
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs

Trending Videos

Attack on Lebanon...will there be 'world war' now?
play icon47:49
Attack on Lebanon...will there be 'world war' now?
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
play icon2:24
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
play icon29:28
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
play icon0:46
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
play icon3:55
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
India vs New Zealand,India vs New Zealand Live,New Zealand,India,india beat new zealand,India vs New Zealand T20,india vs new zealand match,india new zealand live,odi india vs new zealand,India vs New Zealand ODI,india beat new zealand by 4 wickets,India vs New Zealand 2023,Live India vs New Zealand,india vs new zealand 2008,India vs New Zealand 2022,india vs new zealand score,india vs new zealand today,india vs new zealand latest news,