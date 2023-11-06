trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684692
India Beats South Africa in World Cup Match by big margin

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
India Beats South Africa 2023: South Africa will never forget yesterday's match held in Kolkata. Virat Kohli has played an important role in Team India's victory by scoring a century on his birthday. In the 37th match of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma won the toss and batted first.
