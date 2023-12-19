trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700810
INDIA bloc 4th meeting: Know agenda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Delhi Meeting : PM Candidate -- The important meeting of India Alliance has started in Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. Many big leaders including Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Kharge are present in this meeting. There is a possibility of discussion on the name of the Prime Ministerial candidate along with sharing of seats in this meeting.

