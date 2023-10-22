trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India came forward to help Palestinians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Today is the 16th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Many countries have come forward to help Palestine. Today India also sent relief material to help Palestine.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel's big claim - 212 hostages in the custody of Hamas
play icon2:1
Israel's big claim - 212 hostages in the custody of Hamas
50 big news related to Israel-Hamas war
play icon4:27
50 big news related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel bombed mosque in West Bank
play icon6:3
Israel bombed mosque in West Bank
“Hamara Encounter Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” Says Azam Khan After Being Shifted To Different Jails
play icon3:9
“Hamara Encounter Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” Says Azam Khan After Being Shifted To Different Jails
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
play icon1:33
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market

Trending Videos

Israel's big claim - 212 hostages in the custody of Hamas
play icon2:1
Israel's big claim - 212 hostages in the custody of Hamas
50 big news related to Israel-Hamas war
play icon4:27
50 big news related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel bombed mosque in West Bank
play icon6:3
Israel bombed mosque in West Bank
“Hamara Encounter Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” Says Azam Khan After Being Shifted To Different Jails
play icon3:9
“Hamara Encounter Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” Says Azam Khan After Being Shifted To Different Jails
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
play icon1:33
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
Israel Hamas War,Israel,israel palestine war,Israel war,Israel Hamas,hamas israel,Hamas,Israel news,war in israel,israel at war,Israel Palestine,israel palestine conflict,war israel,Israel Gaza,hamas israel war,hamas attack israel,palestine and israel,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel palestine news,Israel attack,hamas attacks israel,israel latest news,hamas airstrike on israel,israel hamas news,hamas vs israel,Hamas attack,