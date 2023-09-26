trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada News: ISI behind Khalistani game?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The tension between India and Canada regarding Khalistan has once again reached its peak. According to a report, there are about 250 Gurudwaras in Canada but only eight of them are under the control of Khalistani organizations. Intelligence sources are saying that the Sikhs settled in the country do not support the Khalistan movement. At the same time, it is also true that Canada is a country where Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and China's Communist Party have considerable influence. In such a situation, Nijjar's murder is also being considered as the result of gang war.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ankit becomes an inspiration for the youth, creates awareness about fitness
play icon3:10
Ankit becomes an inspiration for the youth, creates awareness about fitness
Is Junk Food wreaking havoc on your health?
play icon11:50
Is Junk Food wreaking havoc on your health?
Big revelation on terrorist-gangster nexus in Canada!
play icon8:12
Big revelation on terrorist-gangster nexus in Canada!
Who is killing Khalistanis in Canada?
play icon7:30
Who is killing Khalistanis in Canada?
DNA: Where is India-Pak match ticket available for Rs 42 lakh?
play icon13:17
DNA: Where is India-Pak match ticket available for Rs 42 lakh?

Trending Videos

Ankit becomes an inspiration for the youth, creates awareness about fitness
play icon3:10
Ankit becomes an inspiration for the youth, creates awareness about fitness
Is Junk Food wreaking havoc on your health?
play icon11:50
Is Junk Food wreaking havoc on your health?
Big revelation on terrorist-gangster nexus in Canada!
play icon8:12
Big revelation on terrorist-gangster nexus in Canada!
Who is killing Khalistanis in Canada?
play icon7:30
Who is killing Khalistanis in Canada?
DNA: Where is India-Pak match ticket available for Rs 42 lakh?
play icon13:17
DNA: Where is India-Pak match ticket available for Rs 42 lakh?
India Vs Canada,india vs canada news,india vs canada latest news,india vs canada news video,india vs canada news today,india vs canada khalistan fight,s jaishankar on india vs canada,india canada news,Justine Trudeau,justine trudeau on india,india on canada,PM Modi,advisory for indians in canada,Indians in Canada,S Jaishankar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,justin trudo,india canada khalistan issue,khalistani killed canada,pannu khalistan,pannu interview,