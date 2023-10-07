trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672086
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
India Canada Tension: British Sikh has exposed Khalistan, Harman Kapoor, who boldly faced the threat of Khalistan, said that Khalistan supporters are targeting him, he was threatened and even fired upon. He said that despite the complaint, the British police is not taking any action.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
play icon6:48
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
play icon6:9
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
play icon6:47
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
play icon5:55
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
Canada Plane Crash: Plane accident in Canada, three people died
play icon4:38
Canada Plane Crash: Plane accident in Canada, three people died

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
play icon6:48
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
play icon6:9
Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
play icon6:47
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
play icon5:55
Sikkim Flash flood update: People shaken by the explosion in Sikkim
Canada Plane Crash: Plane accident in Canada, three people died
play icon4:38
Canada Plane Crash: Plane accident in Canada, three people died
india canada news,khalistan attack on sikh,india canada tension,Trudeau,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,khalistanis again threaten,londons harman singh,London,Khalistani,khalistan,Britain News,हरमन सिंह,India Canada Row,khalistan,Britain,khalistani in canada,khalistan news,Khalistani terrorist,khalistani terrorist plan,khalistani terrorists new plan,Khalistan supporters,india canada news hindi,india canada latest news,britain mai khalitan ka raj,