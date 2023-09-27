trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667635
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar lashed out at UNGA on terrorism

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
India Canada Breaking: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's statement has come on Canada's allegations, he said that we will not accept terrorism as a matter of politics, while the representative of Canada said that we are worried about foreign interference. Earlier, Jaishankar had said that if Canada shares the evidence, we will consider it. 'We have asked Canada for evidence on the allegations, it is not India's policy to kill anyone in another country. Jaishankar also surrounded Canada and said that organized crime is rampant there. Its going on.
