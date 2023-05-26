NewsVideos
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
China has established new military villages on LAC near Uttarakhand border. China has built this village with 250 houses as a defense village 11 km away from the border with Uttarakhand.

