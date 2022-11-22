NewsVideos

India condemns ballistic missile launches by North Korea at UNSC

|Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
India on November 21 condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea at the United Nations Security Council. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that the recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) “affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.” Incidentally, this was the second meeting on DPRK after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

