trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar Glistens In Gold As Varun Bahl's Showstopper

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar on July 27 dazzled in gold as ace designer Varun Bahl’s showstopper at India Couture Week 2023. Bhumi owned the runway in an exquisite gold skirt and a bralette.

All Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?

Trending Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?