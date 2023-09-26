trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667296
India defeats Singapore by 16-1 runs in Asia Cup Hockey Match

Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Asian Games Hockey 2023: The Indian hockey team showed a strong performance on Tuesday in the Asian Games-2023 held in Hangzhou, China. The team defeated Singapore by a huge margin of 16-1. Earlier, he had also scored 16 goals against Uzbekistan. India has so far won a total of 11 medals in these games, which includes 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.
