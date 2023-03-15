NewsVideos
"India demands an apology", says Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over UK democracy remarks

Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a fresh salvo against Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on March 15. She lashed out at the leader for his democracy remark in UK and demanded an apology for the same. She said, “Rahul Gandhi disrespected the institutions like SC and EC. Is humiliating India a democracy? Is disrespecting the chairman of the House a democracy? India demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi.”

