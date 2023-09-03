trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657195
India-Egypt Holds Breathtaking Exercise 'Bright Star', IL-78 Air-To-Air Refuels Egyptian Jet

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Showcasing the bond of friendship in the skies, India and Egypt held Exercise ‘Bright Star’. During the breathtaking exercise, Indian Air Force IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft refuelled aircraft from the Egyptian Air Force.
